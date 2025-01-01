ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПользовательская графикаCCanvasPolyline 

Polyline

Рисует ломаную линию.

void  Polyline(
   int&        x[],     // массив координат X
   int&        y[],     // массив координат Y
   const uint  clr      // цвет
   );

Параметры

x[]

[in]  Массив координат X точек ломаной линии.

y[]

[in]  Массив координат Y точек ломаной линии.

clr

[in]  Цвет в формате ARGB.