Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПользовательская графикаCChartCanvasDataOffset 

DataOffset

Возвращает значение смещения данных.

 int  DataOffset()

Возвращаемое значение

Смещение данных.

DataOffset

Устанавливает значение смещения данных.                                            

 void  DataOffset(
   const int  value,  // значение
   )

Параметры

value

[in] Смещение данных. 