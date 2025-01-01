ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПользовательская графикаCCanvasLineHorizontal 

LineHorizontal

Рисует отрезок горизонтальной линии.

void  LineHorizontal(
   int         x1,      // координата X
   int         x2,      // координата X
   int         y,       // координата Y
   const uint  clr      // цвет
   );

Параметры

x1

[in]  Координата X первой точки отрезка.

x2

[in]  Координата X второй точки отрезка.

y

[in]  Координата Y отрезка.

clr

[in]  Цвет в формате ARGB.