ShowLegend

Устанавливает значение флага видимости для легенды (FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND).

 void  ShowLegend(
   const bool  flag,  // значение флага
   )

Параметры

flag

[in] Значение флага:

  • true —  легенда становится видимой.
  • false — легенда становится невидимой.