FontFlagsSet

Устанавливает флаги шрифта.

bool  FontFlagsSet(
   uint  flags      // флаги
   );

Параметры

flags

[in]  Флаги создания шрифта. Более подробно о флагах смотрите в описании функции TextSetFont().

Возвращаемое значение

true - в случае удачи, иначе - false