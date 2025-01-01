ДокументацияРазделы
ColorGrid (метод Get)

Возвращает цвет сетки.

 uint  ColorGrid()

Возвращаемое значение

Цвет сетки.

ColorGrid (метод Set)

Устанавливает цвет сетки.

 void  ColorGrid(
   const uint  value,  // цвет сетки 
   )

Параметры

value

[in]  Цвет сетки.  