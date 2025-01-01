ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПользовательская графикаCCanvasLine 

Line

Рисует отрезок произвольной линии.

void  Line(
   int         x1,      // координата X
   int         y1,      // координата Y
   int         x2,      // координата X
   int         y2,      // координата Y
   const uint  clr      // цвет
   );

Параметры

x1

[in]  Координата X первой точки отрезка.

y1

[in]  Координата Y первой точки отрезка.

x2

[in]  Координата X второй точки отрезка.

y2

[in]  Координата Y второй точки отрезка.

clr

[in]  Цвет в формате ARGB.