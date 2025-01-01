ДокументацияРазделы
CChartCanvas IsShowScaleRight 

IsShowScaleRight

Возвращает флаг видимости шкалы значений справа.

 bool  IsShowScaleRight()

Возвращаемое значение

true, если шкала значений видна, иначе — false.