ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПользовательская графикаCCanvasTextHeight 

TextHeight

Получает высоту текста.

int  TextHeight(
   const string  text      // текст
   );

Параметры

text

[in]  Текст для измерения.

Возвращаемое значение

высота текста в пикселях

Примечание

Для измерения текста используется текущий шрифт.