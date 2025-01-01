ДокументацияРазделы
ColorText (метод Get)

Возвращает цвет текста.

 uint  ColorText()

Возвращаемое значение

Цвет текста.

ColorText (метод Set)

Устанавливает цвет текста.                                            

 void  ColorText(
   const uint  value,  // цвет текста 
   )

Параметры

value

[in]  Цвет текста.