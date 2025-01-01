ДокументацияРазделы
ShowDescriptors

Устанавливает значение флага видимости для дескрипторов (FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS).                        

 void  ShowDescriptors(
   const bool  flag,    // значение флага 
   )

Параметры

flag

[in] Значение флага:

  • true — дескриптор становится видимым.
  • false — дескриптор становится невидимым.