ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПользовательская графикаCChartCanvasAllowedShowFlags 

AllowedShowFlags

Устанавливает набор разрешенных флагов видимости для элементов графика.                                  

 void  AllowedShowFlags(
   const uint  flags,  // флаги
   )

Параметры

flags

[in] Разрешенные флаги. 