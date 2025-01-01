ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПользовательская графикаCCanvasErase 

Erase

Очищает или заполняет указанным цветом.

void  Erase(
   const uint  clr=0      // цвет
   );

Параметры

clr=0

[in]  Цвет в формате ARGB.