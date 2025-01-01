ДокументацияРазделы
Рисует точку с использованием алгоритма сглаживания.

void  PixelSetAA(
   const double  x,       // координата X
   const double  y,       // координата Y
   const uint    clr      // цвет
   );

Параметры

x

[in]  Координата X точки.

y

[in]  Координата Y точки.

clr

[in]  Цвет в формате ARGB.