ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПользовательская графикаCChartCanvasShowPercent 

ShowPercent

Устанавливает значение флага видимости для процентов (FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT).                            

 void  ShowPercent(
   const bool  flag,  // значение флага  
   )

Параметры

flag

[in] Значение флага:

  • true — процент становится видимым.
  • false — процент становится невидимым.