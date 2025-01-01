ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПользовательская графикаCChartCanvasIsShowScaleBottom 

IsShowScaleBottom

Возвращает флаг видимости шкалы значений снизу.

 bool  IsShowScaleBottom()

Возвращаемое значение

true, если шкала значений видна, иначе — false.