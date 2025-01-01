ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПользовательская графикаCChartCanvasIsShowScaleLeft 

IsShowScaleLeft

Возвращает флаг видимости шкалы значений слева.

 bool  IsShowScaleLeft()

Возвращаемое значение

true, если шкала значений видна, иначе — false.