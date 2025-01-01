DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5 > Biblioteca Padrão > Gráficos personalizados > CCanvas > Polyline 

Polyline

Desenha várias linhas.

void  Polyline(
   int&        x[],     // array of X coordinates
   int&        y[],     // array of Y coordinates
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parâmetros

x[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas X de várias linhas.

y[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas Y de várias linhas.

clr

[in]  Cores no formato ARGB.