DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos personalizadosCCanvasFontNameSet 

FontNameSet

Configura o nome da fonte.

bool  FontNameSet(
   string  name      // nome
   );

Parâmetros

name

[in]  Font name. Por exemplo, "Arial".

Valor de retorno

verdade - se bem sucedido, caso contrário - falso.