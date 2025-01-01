DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos personalizadosCChartCanvasShowGrid 

ShowGrid

Define o valor do sinalizador de visibilidade para a grade (FLAG_SHOW_GRID).                      

 void  ShowGrid(
   const bool  flag,  // valor do sinalizador 
   )

Parâmetros

flag

[in] Valor do sinalizador:

  • true – a grade torna-se visível.
  • false – a grade torna-se invisível.