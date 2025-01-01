DocumentaçãoSeções
Configura o nível de transparência.

void  TransparentLevelSet(
   const uchar  value      // value
   );

Parâmetros

value

[in]  O novo valor do nível de transparência.

Observação

0 significa transparência total, enquanto 255 - para obscuridade total.

A configuração de um nível de transparência afeta tudo o que foi desenhada anteriormente. O nível de transparência especificado não afeta outras construções.