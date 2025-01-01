DocumentaçãoSeções
Recebe a largura do texto.

int  TextWidth(
   const string  text      // text
   );

Parâmetros

text

[in]  Texto para mensurar.

Valor de retorno

comprimento do texto em pixels

Observação

A fonte atual é usada para exibir o texto.