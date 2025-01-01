DocumentaçãoSeções
PolygonAA

Desenha um polígno usando o algorítmo de suavização.

void  PolygonAA(
   int&        x[],                // array of X coordinates
   int&        y[],                // array of Y coordinates
   const uint  clr,                // color
   const uint  style=UINT_MAX      // line style
   );

Parâmetros

x[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas X dos pontos de um polígono.

y[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas Y dos pontos de um polígono.

clr

[in]  Cores no formato ARGB.

style=UINT_MAX

[in]  O estilo de linha é um dos valores de enumeração ou um valor personalizado ENUM_LINE_STYLE.