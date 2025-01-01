DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos personalizadosCChartCanvasIsShowScaleLeft 

IsShowScaleLeft

Retorna o sinalizador de visibilidade da escala dos valores à esquerda.

 bool  IsShowScaleLeft()

Valor de retorno

true, se a escala de valores é visível, caso contrário, false.