DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos personalizadosCCanvasTextSize 

TextSize

Recebe o tamanho do texto.

void  TextSize(
   const string  text,       // text
   int&          width,      // width
   int&          height      // height
   );

Parâmetros

text

[in]  Texto para mensurar.

width

[out]  Referência da variável para o retorno da largura da fonte.

height

[out]  Referência da variável para o retorno do comprimento do texto.

Observação

A fonte atual é usada para exibir o texto.