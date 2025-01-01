TextSize

Recebe o tamanho do texto.

void TextSize(

const string text,

int& width,

int& height

);

Parâmetros

text

[in] Texto para mensurar.

width

[out] Referência da variável para o retorno da largura da fonte.

height

[out] Referência da variável para o retorno do comprimento do texto.

Observação

A fonte atual é usada para exibir o texto.