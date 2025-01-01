DocumentaçãoSeções
Preenche uma área.

void  Fill(
   int         x,       // X coordinate
   int         y,       // Y coordinate
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parâmetros

x

[in]  coordenada X de preenchimento do ponto de partida.

y

[in]  coordenada Y de preenchimento do ponto de partida.

clr

[in]  Cores no formato ARGB.