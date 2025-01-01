DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos personalizadosCCanvasLoadFromFile 

LoadFromFile

Lê uma imagem de um arquivo BMP

bool  LoadFromFile(
   const string  filename      // file name
   );

Parâmetros

filename

[in]  Nome do arquivo (incluindo a extensão "BMP" ).

Valor de retorno

verdade - se bem sucedido, caso contrário - falso.