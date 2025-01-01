DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos personalizadosCCanvasGetDefaultColor 

GetDefaultColor

Retorna uma cor pré-definida de acordo com seu índice.

static uint  GetDefaultColor(
   const uint  i      // índice
   );

Parâmetros

i

[in]  Índice para obter a cor.

Valor de retorno

Cor.