ShowScaleBottom

Define o valor do sinalizador de visibilidade para a escala inferior (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_BOTTOM).                        

 void  ShowScaleBottom(
   const bool  flag,     // valor do sinalizador 
   )

Parâmetros

flag

[in] Valor do sinalizador:

  • true – a escala inferior torna-se visível.
  • true – a escala inferior torna-se invisível.