Configura o tamanho da fonte

bool  FontSizeSet(
   int  size      // size
   );

Parâmetros

size

[in]  Font size. Veja a descrição da função TextSetFont() para aprender mais sobre como configurar o tamanho.

Valor de retorno

verdade - se bem sucedido, caso contrário - falso.