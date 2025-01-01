DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos personalizadosCCanvasTextOut 

TextOut

Exibe texto.

void  TextOut(
   int         x,               // X coordinate
   int         y,               // Y coordinate
   string      text,            // text
   const uint  clr,             // color
   uint        alignment=0      // alignment
   );

Parâmetros

x

[in]  coordenada X da âncora do texto.

y

[in]  coordenada Y da âncora do texto.

text

[in]  Texto a ser exibido.

clr

[in]  Cores no formato ARGB.

alignment=0

[in]  Método de ancoragem do texto. Veja a descrição da função TextOut() para saber mais sobre métodos de ancoragem.

Observação

A fonte corrente é usada para exibir o texto.