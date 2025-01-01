DocumentaçãoSeções
Redimensiona um recurso gráfico.

bool  Resize(
   const int  width,      // width
   const int  height      // height
   );

Parâmetros

width

[in]  nova largura de um recurso gráfico.

height

[in]  novo comprimento de um recurso gráfico.

Valor de retorno

verdade - se bem sucedido, caso contrário - falso.

Observação

Ao redimensionar, a imagem anterior não será salva.