DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos personalizadosCCanvasPolygon 

Polygon

Desenha um polígono.

void  Polygon(
   int&        x[],     // array of X coordinates
   int&        y[],     // array of Y coordinates
   const uint  clr      // color
   );

Parâmetros

x[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas X dos pontos de um polígono.

y[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas Y dos pontos de um polígono.

clr

[in]  Cores no formato ARGB.