FontSet 

FontSet

Define a fonte atual.

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // name
   const int     size,        // size
   const uint    flags=0,     // flags
   const uint    angle=0      // angle
   );

Parâmetros

name

[in]  Font name. Por exemplo, "Arial".

size

[in]  Font size. Veja a descrição da função TextSetFont() para aprender mais sobre como configurar o tamanho.

flags=0

[in]  Font creation flags. Veja a descrição da função TextSetFont() para saber mais sobre as flags.

angle=0

[in]  ângulo de inclinação da fonte em décimos de um grau.

Valor de retorno

verdade - se bem sucedido, caso contrário - falso.