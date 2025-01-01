DocumentaçãoSeções
Configura as fontes flags

bool  FontFlagsSet(
   uint  flags      // flags
   );

Parâmetros

flags

[in]  Font creation flags. Veja a descrição da função TextSetFont() para saber mais sobre as flags.

Valor de retorno

verdade - se bem sucedido, caso contrário - falso.