DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos personalizadosCCanvasFontAngleSet 

FontAngleSet

Define o ângulo de inclinação da fonte.

bool  FontAngleSet(
   uint  angle      // angle
   );

Parâmetros

angle

[in]  ângulo de inclinação da fonte em décimos de um grau.

Valor de retorno

verdade - se bem sucedido, caso contrário - falso.