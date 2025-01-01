FillPolygon

Desenha um polígono preenchido.

void FillPolygon(

int& x,

int& y,

const uint clr

);

Parâmetros

x

[in] Matriz que contém as coordenadas X dos pontos do polígono.

y

[in] Matriz que contém as coordenadas Y dos pontos do polígono.

clr

[in] Cor no formato ARGB.