FillPolygon

Desenha um polígono preenchido.

void  FillPolygon(
   int&         x,      // matriz com coordenadas X dos pontos do polígono
   int&         y,      // matriz com coordenadas Y dos pontos do polígono
   const uint  clr      // cor
   );

Parâmetros

x

[in]  Matriz que contém as coordenadas X dos pontos do polígono.

y

[in]  Matriz que contém as coordenadas Y dos pontos do polígono.

clr

[in]  Cor no formato ARGB.

