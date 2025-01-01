DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos personalizadosCCanvasPolylineWu 

PolylineWu

Desenha várias linhas usando o algorítmo de suavização Wu.

void  PolylineWu(
   int&        x[],                // array of X coordinates
   int&        y[],                // array of Y coordinates
   const uint  clr,                // color
   const uint  style=UINT_MAX      // line style
   );

Parâmetros

x[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas X de várias linhas.

y[]

[in]  Array de coordenadas Y de várias linhas.

clr

[in]  Cores no formato ARGB.

style=UINT_MAX

[in]  O estilo de linha é um dos valores de enumeração ou um valor personalizado ENUM_LINE_STYLE.