VScaleParams

Define os parâmetros para a escala vertical de valores.

 void  VScaleParams(
   const double  max,   // máximo
   const double  min,   // mínimo
   const uint    grid,  // número de divisões
   )

Parâmetros

max

[in] Valor mínimo.

min

[in] Valor máximo. 

grid

[in] Número de divisões da escala. 