ShowScaleLeft

Define o valor do sinalizador de visibilidade para a escala esquerda (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_LEFT).                            

 void  ShowScaleLeft(
   const bool  flag,  // valor do sinalizador 
   )

Parâmetros

flag

[in] Valor do sinalizador:

  • true – a escala esquerda torna-se visível.
  • true – a escala esquerda torna-se invisível.