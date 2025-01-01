문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートSetSymbolPeriod 

SetSymbolPeriod

클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트의 기호 및 기간을 변경.

bool  SetSymbolPeriod(
   const string     symbol_name,     // 기호
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // 기간
  \)

매개변수

symbol_name

[in]  새 차트 기호. NULL은 현재 차트의 기호(전문가가 첨부됨)를 의미합니다.

시간 프레임

[in]  새 차트 시간 프레임 (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 열거에서). 0은 현재 차트 시간 프레임을 의미합니다.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 속성을 변경할 수 없으면 false.