SetSymbolPeriod

改变已分配到类实例的图表的品名和周期。

bool  SetSymbolPeriod(
   const string     symbol_name,     // 品名
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // 周期
   )

参数

symbol_name

[输入]  新品名。NULL 代表当前图表的品名 (已由程序加载)。

timeframe

[输入]  新图表时间帧 (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 枚举)。0 代表当前时间帧。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果属性未改变。