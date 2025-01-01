DocumentationSections
SetSymbolPeriod

Changes symbol and period of the chart assigned to the class instance.

bool  SetSymbolPeriod(
   const string     symbol_name,     // symbol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // period
   )

Parameters

symbol_name

[in]  New chart symbol. NULL means the symbol of the current chart (to which an expert is attached).

timeframe

[in]  New chart timeframe (from ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration). 0 means the current chart timeframe.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.