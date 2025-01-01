DocumentazioneSezioni
SetSymbolPeriod

Cambia il simbolo ed il periodo del chart assegnato all' istanza della classe.

bool  SetSymbolPeriod(
   const string     symbol_name,     // simbolo
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // periodo
   )

Parametri

symbol_name

[in]  Nuovo simbolo chart. NULL indica il simbolo del chart corrente (a cui è collegato un expert).

timeframe

[in]  Nuovo chart timeframe (dall'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES). 0 significa il timeframe corrente del chart.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non si può cambiare la proprietà.