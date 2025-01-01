DocumentationSections
Définit la nouvelle valeur de la propriété de type string.

bool  SetString(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // identifiant de la propriété
   string                      value        // nouvelle valeur de la propriété
   )

Paramètres

prop_id

[in]  Identifiant de la propriété (énumération ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING).

value

[in]  Nouvelle valeur pour la propriété.

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété de type string n'a pas été changé.