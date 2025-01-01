DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos de preçosSetString 

SetString

Define um novo valor para a propriedade do tipo string.

bool  SetString(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // property identifier
   string                      value        // new property value
   )

Parâmetros

prop_id

[in]  Identificador de propriedade (enumerador ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING).

value

[in]  O novo valor para a propriedade.

Valor de retorno

Verdadeiro se obteve êxito, falso se propriedade do tipo string não mudou.