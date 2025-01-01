ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートSetString 

SetString

string 型のプロパティに新しい値を設定します。

bool  SetString(
  ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,    // プロパティ識別子
  string                      value        // 新しいプロパティ値
  ）

パラメータ

prop_id

[in]  プロパティ識別子（ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING 列挙）

value

[in]  プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、string 型プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false