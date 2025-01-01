DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPrice ChartsSetString 

SetString

Sets new value for the chart property of the string type.

bool  SetString(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // property identifier
   string                      value        // value
   )

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  Chart property identifier (from ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration).

value

[in]  New value for the property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the string property.