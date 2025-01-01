DocumentazioneSezioni
Imposta nuovo valore per la proprietà chart, di tipo stringa.

bool  SetString(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // identificatore proprietà
   string                      value        // valore
   )

Parametri

prop_id

[in] Identificatore della proprietà Chart (dall'enumerazione ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING).

value

[in] Nuovo valore per la proprietà.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare la proprietà string.