SetString

문자열 유형의 차트 속성에 대한 새 값을 설정.

bool  SetString(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // 속성 식별자
   string                      value        // 값
  \)

매개변수

prop_id

[in]  차트 속성 식별자 (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING 열거에서).

[in]  속성의 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 문자열 속성을 변경하지 못하면 false.